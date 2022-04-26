Bhagwant Mann says Congress should put its house in order first

On Tuesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asked Congress to put its house in order first. Mann’s visit to a Delhi school has been criticised by the Congress and other opposition parties, who claim that Kejriwal has been exercising authority over Mann.

Mann, addressing a press conference, said, ‘Congress has been reduced to limited to 18 seats. There is factionalism in their party. Let them put their house in order. We [Aam Aadmi Party] are not here to fight. We are here to fix Punjab.’ Mann and Kejriwal signed a knowledge-sharing agreement on Tuesday to develop 117 schools and mohalla clinics in Punjab.

Channi [the former Punjab CM] had claimed that, ‘State’s education has become number one. When Manish Sisodia started to visit the Punjab schools. He was stopped. When schools will improve, they will improve in Channi Saab’s area as well. He can go and see it,’ Mann went on to say.