CBI detains TMC leader for interrogation in Nadia rape case

Nadia Samar Goala, a West Bengal Trinamool Congress leader, has been held by the CBI for questioning in the gang rape and murder case. Braja Gopal Goala’s father, Samar Goala, is the main accused in the case (21). West Bengal Police had previously arrested Braja Gopal.

On April 9, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped at Braja Gopal’s birthday party in Nadia’s Hanskhali area. On April 10th, the girl died. Under the pressure of Samar Goala, the victim’s body was cremated without an autopsy, according to the victim’s family.

Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of Bengal, has questioned the reports of the alleged gang-rape case. ‘Was it rape? Or did she get pregnant after an affair? Have they inquired,’ she asked. The CM said, ‘The girl died on April 5 and the police came to know on April 10. If she died on April 5 and if there was a grievance, why did they not go to the police on the day of the incident? They cremated the body! Where will the police get the evidence?’