‘Multi-alignment’; Shashi Tharoor’s selfie with Minister S Jaishankar.

Shashi Tharoor, a senior Congress leader, thanked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for publicly credit him with saying the word ‘multi-alignment’ on Tuesday, and shared a selfie of the two of them together at the ongoing Raisina Dialogue here.

‘we have had a much greater clarity how we engage the world, we have done it in a sense in concentric circles, there is a neighbourhood first, there are these extended neighbourhoods in southeast Asia, Gulf and central Asia,’ Jaishankar said at a Raisina Dialogue session.

‘There is a very conscious policy of engaging all the major powers simultaneously in a world. A policy which Shashi (Tharoor) claims credit for called multi-alignment, we still haven’t quite agreed what the word should be,’ he said.

‘Thanks @DrSJaishankar for publicly giving me credit for the term ‘Multi-alignment’ which I floated 15 years ago without many takers)! Stimulating exchange between our EAM & @samirsaran at #RaisinaDialogue2022 on the wider dimensions of our foreign policy,’ Tharoor tweeted.