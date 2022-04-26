TN CM Stalin says Karunanidhi’s birthday to be celebrated as government function

MK Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, announced on Tuesday that late Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M Karunanidhi’s birthday (June 3) will be celebrated in the state as a government function.

A statue of Karunanidhi will be unveiled on his 98th birth anniversary on June 3 at the sprawling Omandurar Government Estate overlooking the arterial Anna Salai in Chennai, according to Chief Minister M K Stalin, who made the announcement in the Assembly under Rule 110.

Stalin said it was the duty of the Tamil Nadu government to honour the late DMK patriarch for going the extra mile for the ‘betterment of the Tamil race’ in the second statement issued under Karunanidhi’s government after the cabinet led by him took charge on May 7, 2021.

‘June 3, the birthday of Karunanidhi, will be celebrated as a government event from 2022. I also take pride in declaring that a grand statue for Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) will be unveiled on June 3 at the Government Estate,’ Stalin said in the House.