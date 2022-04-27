‘Better to engage the world on individual terms rather than trying to please it’; EAM

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India’s External Affairs Minister, stated on Wednesday (April 27) that the country will connect with the world in the way it desires rather than satisfying the world as a ‘pale replica’ of who they are. ‘It is preferable to connect with the world on the basis of who we are rather than trying to satisfy the world as a poor copy of who they are,’ Jaishankar said at the Raisina Dialogue. ‘The concept that others define us and we require approval is an era that we need to leave behind us.’

‘When we look at India at 75, we are not just looking at the 75 completed years, but also 25 years ahead. What have we done, and where have we gone wrong?’ he said this while speaking about India at the age of 75. In terms of the country’s future, Jaishankar believes that in the next 25 years, India should be at the next stage of globalization, and that the country’s focus should be on capability creation.

He said that once upon a time in this region, ‘we were the sole democracy in the world. In the next years, we should focus on our skills in all fields and be obsessed with outcomes and leveraging from the international environment,’ Jaishankar said. ‘There is a visceral feeling that democracy is the future,’ he added, noting that one distinction is that Indians have declared themselves to the world to be a democracy.