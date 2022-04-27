Covaxin approved for emergency use in India for 6-12 year age group!

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted regulatory approvals to three coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines on Tuesday (April 26), a massive boost to the vaccination drive amid an increase in coronavirus cases and fears of a possible fourth wave in the country, according to the country’s health ministry.

The emergency use of Biological E’s Covid vaccine Corbevax for children aged five to twelve, as well as Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for children aged six to twelve, has been approved. The Corbevax vaccine is presently being given to children aged 12 to 14. Vaccinations against COVID-19 against minors in India began on January 3rd, with those aged 15 to 18 receiving Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

Cadila has also been granted emergency use authorization for its ZyCoV-D for an extra dose of 3mg with a two-jab inoculation schedule 28 days apart for people above the age of 12 years, according to DCGI. Currently, ZyCoV-D is licensed for a three-dose vaccination regimen of 2mg. The clearance by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) follows recommendations from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization’s (CDSCO) Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 (CDSCO).

On March 16, the drive for Corbevax was expanded to include youngsters over the age of 12. Overall, India is now providing two COVID-19 vaccinations to children over the age of 12. Meanwhile, India’s Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, ‘India’s fight against COVID gets stronger @CDSCO INDIA INF provides a nod to ‘Covaxin’ for 6-12 age group and ‘Corbevax’ for 5-12 age group for ‘Restricted Use in Emergency Situations’.