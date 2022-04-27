Indian Railways announces 21 summer special trains

New Delhi: The Western Railway (WR) zone has decided to run 21 pairs of summer special trains. Out of these, 11 pairs of train will operate through Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. 4 pairs of trains will operate to Delhi and Rajasthan.

‘As on date, 21 pairs of Summer Special trains with more than 394 trips have been notified by WR to meet the extra demand, as well as for the convenience of passengers’, said a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of the Western Railway.

Western Railway has decided to run Summer Special train on Special Fare between Bandra Terminus – Izzatnagar, Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – New Delhi, & Udhna – Mangaluru for the convenience of passengers. The booking of Train Nos. 09005, 09301 & 09057 will open from 26th April, 2022. pic.twitter.com/RvWOqreZul — Western Railway (@WesternRly) April 26, 2022

5 special trains will be run from Surat and 4 trains from Ahmedabad, Gandhidham and Okha.