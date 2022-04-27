Kerala to visit Gujarat to study ‘Gujarat model’ of governance

Kerala’s government has decided to send a two-member team to Gujarat for three days to study the dashboard system for e-governance, led by Chief Secretary VP Joy. Kerala is studying the dashboard system, which began in 2019 while Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was in office.

The scheme was started to keep track of how various government schemes were being implemented at the district level. This method was created to address the common man’s grievances. The purpose is to increase the responsibility of government officials.

The government’s project implementation and department functioning can be evaluated at the chief minister’s fingertips in this way. The database’s CM dashboard can be used to assess the performance of departments on a daily basis. A star rating can be assigned to each category. Its goal is to make the civil service more competitive.

During a recent meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the ‘Gujarat model’ was also discussed. The Kerala Chief Minister, upon his return to Kerala, asked the Chief Secretary to investigate the system. As a result, Chief Secretary VP Joy and Umesh IAS, the Chief Secretary’s Office Staff Officer, will travel to Gujarat tomorrow. After meetings with Gujarat government officials, the report will be submitted within a week.