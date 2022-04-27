Singapore Airlines increases passenger capacity to and from India

Singapore City: Singapore Airlines has decided to increase the passenger capacity of flights to and from India. The national air carrier of Singapore, Singapore Airlines will deploy its Airbus A380 aircrafts on the New Delhi and Mumbai routes. Airbus A380 aircraft will accommodate more than 470 passengers in four classes.

The decision was taken to cater the heavy rush of passengers. Passengers from India have made up the largest number of overseas arrivals in Singapore. For the first three months of this year, 54,530 Indians arrived in Singapore by air, almost double the next two largest groups who were from Indonesia (26,370) and Malaysia (20,270). Singapore Airlines flies to 14 Indian cities.

Meanwhile, the Singapore government that from next Tuesday, residents will no longer be required to use TraceTogether, a system for Covid-19 exposure contact tracing and that all vaccinated travellers can enter Singapore without restrictions and with no need for testing.