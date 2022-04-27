State Bank of India issues debit, credit card security guidelines for customers

New Delhi: The largest public sector bank in the country, State Bank of India (SBI) has issued debit, credit card security guidelines for customers. The lender urged all its customers to follow these guidelines during their transactions.

Here are 5 quick points which the customers should remember regarding their debit, credit card security:

1. Beware of your surroundings while performing ATM transactions through ATM machines or POS devices

2. Cover the keypad while entering the PIN

3. Always verify the authenticity of e-commerce websites before performing the transactions

4. Manage your debit card transactions through online Banking

5. Set a limit for card transactions at e-commerce platforms, POS and ATM both for domestic and international transactions