The United States and Germany have no authority to remark on Turkey’s judiciary, says justice minister.

Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag stated the United States and Germany had no right to speak on Turkey’s court in the case of philanthropist Osman Kavala and seven others who were sentenced to prison following widespread protests in 2013.

The conviction has left the US “very disturbed and disappointed,” according to a statement released on Monday. In a statement, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Kavala should be released immediately.

Bozdag told reporters that Turkey is a legal state, and that everyone should respect that.