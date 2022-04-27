TN rape case; Woman files complaint to collector against DMK member’s son.

Devanay, a woman from Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu, filed a complaint with the Collector, claiming the local Panchayat head, Senthamarai’s son, Sualaiman, of molesting and abusing her daughter, who was in Class 12. The woman claimed that he backed the ruling DMK party, police were not taking action against him.

‘A mother has been fighting and seeking justice against the son of a DMK Panchayat President who had sexually abused her daughter for over a year and their relatives who attacked them demanding their arrest and attempted self immolation,’ said Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai in a tweet.

Annamalai further claimed that DMK cadres are committing more crimes in the state. ‘Should someone self immolate to seek justice? What benefit is there with the CM claiming that law and order is under his control while not worried about the crimes committed by his partymen?’ Annamalai questioned.

Annamalai demanded justice for the woman’s family and warned a mass riot if the perpetrators were not arrested soon. Sulaiman has been sexually abusing the girl for the past year, according to the mother. The girl’s mother said that Sulaiman even brought her a phone and asked her to call him.