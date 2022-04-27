Turkey and UAE plans to double bilateral trade

According to Emirati trade minister Thani al Zeyoudi, the UAE and Turkey have officially started talks on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which is projected to boost trade between the two countries.

‘We will make doing business easier than ever before by lowering tariffs, supporting free movement of goods, enabling capital flows, and lowering trade obstacles. It will also serve as the foundation for a new age of collaboration,’ he penned

The UAE is pursuing comprehensive free trade agreements, or CEPAs, with a number of nations, and has already inked such deals with India and Israel this year.

Last year, the UAE and Turkey ended a long-running political conflict while maintaining economic ties.