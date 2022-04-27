Uddhav Thackeray says, ‘State govt can’t be blamed for spike in fuel price’

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to states ruled by non-BJP parties to lower fuel taxes at a meeting on Wednesday afternoon, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reacted, saying the state government cannot be responsible for the rise in fuel prices.

‘Today, in the price of one litre of diesel in Mumbai, Rs 24.38 is for the Centre and Rs 22.37 is for the state. In petrol price, 31.58 paise is central tax and 32.55 paise state tax. Therefore, it is not a fact that petrol and diesel have become more expensive due to the state,’ he said.

‘Maharashtra collects the highest GST of 15 per cent in the country. Combining both direct taxes and GST, Maharashtra is the number one state in the country,’ he added.