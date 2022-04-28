North Delhi Municipal Corporation fined ?50 lakh over Bhalswa landfill fire

The Delhi government, lead by Arvind Kejriwal, fined North Delhi Municipal Corporation Rs 50 lakhs on Thursday in connection with the Bhalswa landfill fire.

A big fire broke out at the Bhalswa landfill in North Delhi on Tuesday. The decision was based on an investigation report provided to Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

MCD was accused of carelessness in the report. Minister Gopal Rai levied a Rs 50 lakh fine on MCD based on the findings.

Four firefighting crews are still working to bring down the flames. On Wednesday, Gopal Rai accused ‘corruption’ in the municipal corporation as one of the reasons for the city’s recurrent landfill fires.

According to reports, three incidents of fire have been detected at the Ghazipur lanfill site in east Delhi this year.