Organization protests Ajay Devgn’s stance on the Hindi national language!

Bengaluru: Kannada groups organized a demonstration here on Thursday against Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn for his views about Hindi being the country’s official language. Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Praveen Shetty’s section held a brief demonstration near Bengaluru’s Mysuru Bank circle, shouting anti-actor chants.

The agitators were arrested since no authorization had been received from the police prior to the protest. They chastised the actor for tweeting in Hindi and insulting the indigenous regional languages. Protesters brought up images of Ajay Devgn and chanted anti-Ajay Devgn chants. The agitators said that north Indians have frequently provoked the people of Karnataka against the imposition of Hindi.

Kannadigas watch Hindi movies at a time when the Kannada film industry is expanding, which is not acceptable, one of the agitators said as he was hauled away by the police. T.A. Narayana Gowda, President of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, stated that because the Hindi language is so important in the constitution, Hindi-speaking people have acquired a feudalistic attitude toward other languages.

Ajay Devgn’s speech is emblematic of Hindi feudalism. The articles in the constitution that give Hindi priority must be repealed; else, the feudal mindset of Hindi-speaking people would continue. He indicated that they will continue to have a hegemonic position over regional languages.