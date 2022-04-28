PM Modi, Ratan Tata inaugurate 7 state-of-the-art cancer hospitals in Assam

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Tata Sons chairman Ratan Tata inaugurated seven state-of-the-art cancer hospitals in Assam.

The Prime Minister paid a visit to the Assam Medical College in the Dibrugarh area. He dedicated the Dibrugarh Cancer Hospital to the people of Dibrugarh. At a public ceremony at Dibrugarh’s Khanikar field, he also dedicated six new cancer hospitals to the nation: Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Darrang, Tezpur, Lakhimpur, and Jorhat.

Speaking at the ceremony. PM Modi said, ‘Today, 7 new cancer hospitals have been inaugurated in Assam. There was a time, even one hospital getting opened up in 7 years was a thing to celebrate. Times have changed now. I’ve been told 3 more cancer hospitals will be ready for your service in few months’.

‘Hospitals are at your service but I will be happy if these new hospitals remain empty; I pray for your health… our govt has also focussed on preventive healthcare with yoga, fitness, ‘swachhata’. New testing centers are being opened up in the country’, the Prime Minister added.

Furthermore, Ratan Tata stated, ‘I dedicate my last years to health. Make Assam a state that recognizes & is recognized by all’.

The Assam Cancer Care Foundation, a joint venture between the state government and Tata Trusts, is working to establish an inexpensive cancer care network with 17 cancer care institutions spread across the state. This is intended to become the largest and most economical cancer care network in South Asia.

The project will be finished in stages. Phase 1 includes ten hospitals, seven of which are complete and were dedicated to the country on Thursday, and three more that are in various stages of construction. Phase 2 includes the construction of seven new cancer hospitals.