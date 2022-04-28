Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates, Biden and Italy’s Draghi to meet.

According to their offices, US President Joe Biden and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi will meet in Washington next month to address Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, among other matters.

The White House said in a statement that Biden will welcome his Italian colleague at the White House on May 10 ahead of the G7 and NATO summits in June.

“The discussion will focus on collaboration with the Allies on measures to assist the Ukrainian people and resist Russia’s unlawful aggression,” according to a statement from Draghi’s office.

Draghi and other Western leaders have been coordinating the response to Russia’s invasion of its neighbour on February 24, and have vowed to continue isolating and pressuring Moscow.

According to the White House, the two presidents will also discuss regional and global security challenges, economic issues, Europe’s energy security, and climate change.