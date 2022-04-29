Authorities in Abu Dhabi extends validity of Al Hosn Green Pass

Abu Dhabi: Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee in Abu Dhabi has extended the validity of Al Hosn Green pass. The validity is extended from 14 to 30 days for those who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Authorities also allowed 100% operating capacity in all commercial activities, tourist attractions and events in the emirate. Wearing face masks will be mandatory in indoor spaces. The guidelines are effective from Friday, April 29.

Meanwhile, 275 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the UAE on Thursday. 334 recoveries were also reported. The overall infection tally is at 898,045 and total recoveries at 881,148.