Money laundering case; ED summons Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali

In a money laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali. On May 5, Gawali has been summoned to appear before ED officers. Gawali had already been summoned three times by the investigation agency, but she had failed to attend. On November 24, 2021, the last summons was issued.

In September 2021, the ED arrested Gawali’s close aide Saeed Khan. A chargesheet was filed in November, detailing the laundering of crores of rupees through an NGO run by Gawali. Khan and the Mahila Utkarsh Pratishthan NGO were named in the chargesheet. Shalinitai Gawali, the Yavatmal-Washim MP’s mother, and Khan were both company directors.

The conversion of the trust into a company is suspected of being forged, according to ED officials. The firm is also accused of being used for fraud and money laundering. According to sources, the trust related to Gawali had irregularities worth roughly Rs 17 crore.