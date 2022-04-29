Qatar announces EId Al Fitr holidays

Doha: The Amiri Diwan in Qatar announced Eid Al Fitr holidays. For employees working in the government sector, the holiday begins on Sunday May 1, 2022 and ends on Monday, May 9, 2022. Employees are to resume work on Tuesday May 10, 2022.

As for Qatar Central Bank (QCB), banks and financial institutions working under the supervision of QCB and Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA), the Governor of Qatar Central Bank shall specify the start and the end of the holiday.