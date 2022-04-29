Saudi Arabia calls on Muslims to sight crescent moon

Riyadh: The Supreme Court in Saudi Arabia has called on all Muslims to sight the crescent moon on Saturday evening report the sighting to the nearest court and register their testimony. This will mark the beginning of the month of Shawwal and end of Ramadan.

Earlier, Moon Sighting Committees in Oman and the UAE also urged Muslims to sight the crescent moon.

Eid Al Fitr is marked on the first day of Shawwal – the month that comes after Ramadan in the Hijri calendar. As per astronomical calculations, Eid Al Fitr is expected to fall on May 2.

Also Read: Eid Al Fitr 2022: Roads and Transport Authority announces paid parking hours, Metro, bus timings in Dubai

As per Hijri Calendar, Shawwal is the tenth month. Hijri Calendar or Islamic Calendar is based on moon. Each month starts with the sighting of the moon and lasts 29 to 30 days.