Bhagwant Mann orders urgent investigation into Patiala incidents.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has ordered a quick inquiry into the Patiala clashes and has asked the police department’s top brass to spare no one.

The Chief Minister asked the DGP to keep a close check on the current situation and keep him updated during a high-level meeting with key state administration officers to review the law and order situation in Patiala following the violent confrontations. On Friday evening, the meeting was place at the Chief Minister’s residence.

Bhagwant Mann stated unequivocally that the AAP government is committed to maintaining law and order in the state, and that no one will be allowed to disrupt the state’s hard-won peace at any cost. He did note, however, that Punjab remains one of the most peaceful states in the country because of the state police force’s constant vigilance.

Bhagwant Mann stated categorically that law and order was the state’s first priority, and that no one, no matter how powerful, would be allowed to take the law into his own hands and be punished harshly in accordance with the law of the land.