‘KGF Chapter 2’ crosses Rs 1,000-crore mark worldwide, becomes 4th Indian movie to do so

The Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 continues to rule the box office in its second week of release on April 14. The lifetime collections of Prashanth Neel’s directorial had already surpassed those of SS Rajamouli’s magnum movie RRR (Hindi). The action-drama has successfully crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark in the gross worldwide collection after shattering many records and making history. After RRR, Dangal, and Baahubali: The Conclusion, KGF Chapter 2 has become the fourth Indian film to achieve this feat.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, ‘#KGFChapter2 has crossed ? 1,000 Crs Gross Mark at the WW Box Office.. Only the 4th Indian Movie to do so after #Dangal , #Baahubali2 and #RRRMovie’.

KGF: Chapter 2 had the largest opening day, opening weekend, and opening week of any Hindi film and was the first to hit the Rs 250 crore milestone in under a week.

Even after two major Bollywood releases, Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 and Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh’s Runway 34 Yash’s film continues to wreak havoc at the box office in India, grossing Rs 416.60.