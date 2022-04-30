Rahul Gandhi says, Stop ‘bulldozers of hatred’, start power plants instead

In the midst of India’s ongoing power crisis, former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated on Friday that the Modi government should stop running the “bulldozer of hatred” and instead focus on building power plants.

He also wanted to know whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi cared about the country and its citizens, given the country’s coal and electricity shortages. ‘On April 20, 2022, I told the Modi government to stop running the bulldozer of hatred and start power plants in the country. Today the coal and electricity crisis has created havoc in the entire country.’

‘I am saying again – This crisis will destroy small industries, due to which unemployment will increase further. Small children cannot stand this scorching heat. The lives of patients admitted to hospitals are at stake. There will be financial loss by stopping rail and metro services,’ In a Facebook post, Gandhi claimed. ‘Modi ji, do you not care about the country and the people,’ he said, adding the hashtag ‘#BJPFailsIndia.’

With severe parts of the country experiencing extended power cuts, the opposition Congress claimed on Friday that the central government’s mismanagement and misgovernance were to blame for the ‘artificial’ crisis this summer.