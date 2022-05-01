CIA named Nand Mulchandani as its first Chief Technology Officer

Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) William J Burns has named Nand Mulchandani as the agency’s first-ever Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

According to a statement from the US agency, Mulchandani brings extensive private sector, startup, and government knowledge to the CIA. Mulchandani has more than 25 years of experience working in Silicon Valley as well as in the Department of Defense (DoD).

Mulchandani’s role as CTO will be to guarantee that the CIA is utilising cutting-edge technology and scanning the horizon to advance the agency’s goal. ‘Since my confirmation, I have prioritised focusing on technology and the new CTO position is a very important part of that effort. I am delighted Nand has joined our team and will bring his extensive experience to this crucial new role’, Director Burns said.

Before joining CIA, Mulchandani was the CTO and Acting Director of the Department of Defense’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center. He has co-founded and served as CEO of numerous successful firms, including Oblix (which was bought by Oracle), Determina (which was acquired by VMWare), OpenDNS (by Cisco), and ScaleXtreme (acquired by Citrix). He holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science and mathematics from Cornell University, a Master of Science degree in Management from Stanford University, and a Master in Public Administration degree from Harvard University.

‘I am honored to join CIA in this role and look forward to working with the Agency’s incredible team of technologists and domain experts who already deliver world-class intelligence and capabilities to help build a comprehensive technology strategy that delivers exciting capabilities working closely with industry and partners’, Mulchandani said.