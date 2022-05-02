City enforces ‘Section 144’ to May 31 amid surge in Covid-19 cases!

Section 144 CrPC has been imposed in Gautam Budh Nagar from May 1 to 31 in light of the forthcoming festivities and an increase in Covid-19 cases. Masks have been made mandatory in public areas, according to a notification issued by the Gautam Budh Nagar Police Commissionerate.

‘No one should be able to stage a protest or go on a hunger strike without the consent of higher authorities. Organizing puja and giving Namaz in public locations would be prohibited. Social separation in schools during examinations must be maintained in accordance with COVID-19 standards,’ stated the Police Commissionerate of Gautam Budh Nagar in a statement.

LOUDSPEAKERS ARE NOT ALLOWED.

Additionally, the use of loudspeakers on the exam center premises and surrounding areas will be strictly forbidden. Without approval from higher authorities, shops in the surrounding neighborhoods are not permitted to rent or use loudspeakers or other similar equipment.

NOIDA COVID CASES

On Sunday, Gautam Budh Nagar reported 117 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of current cases to 738. In India, there are now 19,092 ongoing cases. It accounts for 0.04 percent of all positive cases in the country.