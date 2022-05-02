Soba noodle prices rise for the first time in ‘ten years’ due to Ukraine’s invasion!

As a result of Ukraine’s invasion, the price of Japan’s beloved ‘soba noodles’ has risen for the first time in ten years. Ukraine, often known as the ‘breadbasket of the world’, is unable to sell its products to Europe, Africa, and Asia, which rely on the huge, rich Black Sea farmlands.

‘Soba,’ or buckwheat noodles, are considered one of the most traditional Japanese dishes since they are affordable and are said to bring good luck. Russia is the world’s largest producer of buckwheat, and imports from the nation have been impeded by insecurity and transportation difficulties. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to a jump in the prices of agricultural commodities such as grains and vegetable oils, which hit their highest levels ever last month, causing worldwide inflation to rise.

Ryu Ishihara, a Japanese soba noodle vendor, told the news agency Reuters, ‘The (buckwheat) suppliers tried everything they could, but the situation is so awful this time that there is no way to avoid boosting costs. I’ll have to hike certain prices by 10% to 15%’. Soba, which is healthful owing to its low-calorie count and beneficial vitamin and mineral content, is well-known as a low-cost lunch that may be eaten cold or hot.

It is presently available with add-ons such as tempura and rice sets, with prices ranging from 290 yen (2.30 USD) to 500 yen (3.90 USD). Despite its iconic position, Japan generated just 42% of its buckwheat needs in 2020, according to the Japan Soba Association. The country’s Agriculture Ministry stated that, while it had been covering the gap with imports from Russia, it will no longer be able to do so after Japan placed sanctions on Russia.