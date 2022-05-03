Covovax is now available for children in India; Adar Poonawalla

Children aged 12 to 17 years in India can now receive the Covid-19 vaccination Covovax from the Serum Institute of India (SII), according to the Pharma company’s SEO Adar Poonawalla. ‘Covovax (@Novavax), is now available for children in India. This is the only vaccine manufactured in India that is also sold in Europe and has an efficacy of > 90%,’ Poonawalla tweeted.

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision of providing children with a new vaccine. ‘This is in line with Shri @narendramodi Ji’s vision of providing yet another vaccine to protect our children,’ he added.

Covovax is the company’s second Covid-19 vaccine, after Covishield, which is the most widely used dose in the country. Covovax was approved for emergency use in adults by the DCGI on December 28, and it was approved for emergency use in children aged 12 and up by the DCGI in March of this year, making it the fourth Covid vaccine allowed for emergency use in this age group.

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) had recently recommended that Covovax be included in the government’s programme for children aged 12 and above. On Monday, news agency PTI reported that Covovax can now be available at private centres with a provision for it being made on the CoWIN portal.