Custodial death case; Ex cop alleges threat from other accused

Sreedhar, a former inspector currently serving a prison sentence for his involvement in the Sathankulam custodial death case, has written to a Madurai High Court judge, claiming that the other accused in the case are plotting to kill him because he will reveal the truth about the deaths of Jayaraj and Bennix, a father-son duo.

Jayaraj and Bennix were brutally beaten by four Tamil Nadu police officers on June 18, 2020, for allegedly breaking the state government’s lockdown rules. They died after a few days. Sreedhar wrote in his letter that he had asked the accused police officers about why they had beaten up Jayaraj and Bennix while they were in jail. He further claimed that the other accused were trying to kill him within the jail in order to prevent him from speaking ‘the truth.’

Sreedhar said in his letter that he had requested a transfer to a different block or jail because of the other accused’s alleged torture. The former inspector claimed he was verbally abused and that there were even attempts to attack him in the jail, which he claims can be proven through CCTV footage from the jail.

Jayaraj and Bennix were tortured and sexually assaulted within the police station, according to the CBI, resulting in their deaths. The case caused outrage in the state about police brutality. More than a thousand people took to the streets to demand that justice be done.