5 dead, 19 injured in jeep-bus collision

Kathmandu: In a tragic incident, at least 5 people lost their lives and 19 others were injured in a road accident in Kavrepalanchowk District in Nepal. The accident took place as a jeep collided with a bus carrying Indian pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh. The jeep with 13 passengers onboard was going to Kathmandu.

All the deceased are Nepalis who were traveling on the jeep. The deceased have been identified as Bikaram Shrestha, Samjhana Bhusal, her son Sangeet Bhusal, Pramila Nepali, and Hari Bahadur Bal. 11 Indians were among the injured.

The preliminary investigation by the police found that the driver of the jeep lost control over the vehicle which was in over speed and it collided with the minibus.