7th President of India Giani Zail Singh’s birth anniversary today; know some important things about him

Today is Giani Zail Singh’s 24th death anniversary; on this occasion, let us remember on his journey from freedom fighter to the highest office in the country. Jarnail Singh, 5 May 1916 – 25 December 1994, was the seventh President of India, serving from 1982 to 1987. Prior to becoming president, he was a member of the Indian National Congress Party and served in the Union Cabinet in several positions, notably as Home Minister. From 1983 to 1986, he was the General Secretary of the Non-Aligned Movement. Giani Singh was India’s first and only Sikh president.

His spirituality and religious beliefs came from his father. He also spoke Urdu and was knowledgeable about Hindu mythology and scriptures. He was given the title of ‘Gyani’, who has personal proficiency in religious studies, after completing a course at Shaheed Sikh Missionary College in Amritsar.

The former president held several roles during his long career. During his presidency, he witnessed some of the darkest events in India’s independent history. Singh, on the other hand, is known for his unwavering allegiance to Gandhi. In response to his position as chairman, Singh reportedly stated that if someone asked him what he does, he would sweep Gandhi’s courtyard.