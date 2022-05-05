Director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan arrested over complaint filed by Manju Warrier

Kochi: Director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan has been taken into custody on a complaint lodged by actress Manju Warrier. He was taken into custody from Neyyatinkara. Earlier, an FB post from Sanal Kumar claimed that the life of Manju Warrier was in danger. He even alleged that investigation officer probing actress attack case was removed soon after the probe team took the statement of Manju Warrier.

In her complaint, filed at the Elamakkara Police station in Kochi, the actor stated that the director has been blackmailing and defaming her through his posts on social media. However, the identity of the man remained a mystery. Later, Sanal Kumar Sasidharan asked the police to reveal the man’s identity mentioned in the complaint lodged by Manju Warrier. ‘This hurts my reputation. If Manju had filed a case, the police should register a case. If it is against me, I should be informed or arrested’, he added.

Recently, Sanal Kumar had also made it clear he would not approach the police regarding his allegations as he did not have faith in the law. However, he had taken to social media and claimed he had filed a complaint to the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) who, he said, has also remained silent on the issue. The other day, he had sent a letter to the President of India and the Chief Justice raising ‘apprehensions on the law and order situation in the wake of various incidents in Kerala, starting from transgender Shalu’s death to Manju Warrier’s case’.

The director, who has helmed several award-winning feature films, had also cast Manju Warrier in ‘Kayyattam’, a film which essays a woman in her 40s trekking to the Himalayas and confronting questions about life.