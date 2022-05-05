Emirates Airlines resumes flights to this destination

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates Airlines airline has resumed flights to Bali. The flight service was suspended for last two years due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Emirates Airlines is now operating five flights per week direct to the island in Indonesia. The airline will increase this to a daily service on July 1.

Earlier the air carrier had launched a new offer for its passengers. The air carrier said that all passengers arriving in or stopping over in Dubai with its My Emirates Summer Pass will get these special offers. It announced that customers can use the boarding pass and a valid form of identification to avail of discounts at hundreds of retail, leisure and dining outlets in Dubai from May to September 30. Also, all passengers arriving in Dubai can enjoy a complimentary Dubai Marina Cruise in May. Customer only needs to show a valid boarding pass, either digital or physical copy of it, at the ticketing counter on the day of use as well as proof of identity.