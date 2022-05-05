‘European style’ roads in Delhi will be a reality soon: Deputy CM Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that ‘European style’ roadways will soon be a reality in Delhi. The initiatives would give the city streets a new identity.

According to a statement, Mr Sisodia met with consultants and Public Works Department (PWD) officials to discuss the streetscaping of 16 roads that are being reconstructed in a trial phase across Delhi. He also reviewed designs for the beautification of these roads and offered his opinions.

‘I reviewed the work of streetscaping personally with the consultants and gave suggestions for improvement. Their ideas to change the face of Delhi’s roads and make them world-class are amazing’, Sisodia said, adding, ‘With the completion of this project European style roads in Delhi will be a reality soon. This effort of the Kejriwal Government will also decongest city roads and enhance mobility along with making them beautiful’.

He further said that the Delhi government is committed to providing citizens with a safe and pleasant commuting experience, emphasising utility, greenery, safety, and aesthetics. According to him, the administration is also focusing on improving pedestrian amenities.

Also Read: Promotion of local languages is responsibility of society, govt: President Kovind

Later that evening, Sisodia tweeted about the development. ‘It is @ArvindKejriwal’s dream to see Delhi’s roads become beautiful like European & US roads. We are working round the clock with the best brains in the field to fulfil this dream…Discussed some great ideas & addressed challenges for the Mathura Road pilot project – along which, our city roads will be decongested & beautified as per global standards’, he wrote.

The beautification of these 16 roadways is part of a larger effort by the municipal administration to enhance 540 kilometres of road.