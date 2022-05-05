India chosen to be the first ever ‘Country of Honour’ at Marche’ Du Film of Cannes 2022

New Delhi: India has been chosen as the first ever official country of honour at Marche Du Film, which is the business side, organised along the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur announced on Wednesday that the honour has been bestowed as India celebrates 75 years of Independence, and this year also marks 75 years of the film festival.

Minister Thakur said that it is in this significant diplomatic backdrop that India has been chosen as the ‘Country of Honour’ at Marche’ Du Film at the Cannes Film Festival. He said, this is for the first time that such honour is being bestowed to any country, adding that the honour thereby ensures India’s presence as Focus Country at the Opening Night of Marche Du Films being organised at the Majestic Beach. Thakur also said that India is also a Country of Honour at the Cannes Next, under which five new Start-Ups would be given an opportunity to pitch to the Audio-Visual Industry. Ten professionals will participate on the Animation Day networking.

At the festival, India will be establishing an Indian pavilion that will provide a platform and a forum for the world to connect with India through its films, culture and heritage. This year the pavilion’s theme will be ‘India- The content hub of the World’. ‘This year the pavilion carries the theme ‘India the Content Hub of the World’. It would be inaugurated on the morning of May 18, 2022. It will showcase Indian cinema across linguistic, cultural, and regional diversities of the country and will serve as a networking platform for delegates from across the global community, aiming to establish international partnerships in film shooting, distribution, production, script development, technology, promoting film sales and syndication’, Thakur added further.

India has been given an opportunity to pitch five selected movies at the ‘Goes to Cannes Section’. These movies are part of the WIP lab under the Film Bazaar. A Cinema Hall called the Olympia Screen has been dedicated to India on 22nd of May for screening of Unreleased Movies. There are five Movies which have been selected under this category. Another highlight of the India’s participation would be the World Premiere of the Movie ‘Rocketry’ Produced by R. Madhavan. The movie would be showcased in the Palais K. of the market Screening on the 19th of May.

This year’s Cannes Film Festival will take place between May 17 to May 26 and the organisers will be axing COVID-19 curbs ahead of its 75th edition. They won’t be testing attendees, as it did last year, and will not institute a mask mandate.