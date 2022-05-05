Indian Army orders to get bullet-proof jackets; J&K terrorists used armor-piercing bullets from Afghanistan!

New Delhi [India]: Terrorists in the Kashmir valley deployed American armor-piercing bullets in clashes with Indian security forces, successfully breaking troops’ bulletproof vests. The bullets are part of the American armament left behind in Afghanistan by US soldiers. They were forced to withdraw earlier than intended owing to the Taliban’s capture of all significant provinces and towns.

‘Terrorists fired armor-piercing rounds on security forces, breaching the bulletproof vests worn by some of the troops. Terrorists were also discovered using modern Made in Canada night sights, which were left behind by NATO forces stationed there, ‘according to government sources. The senior army brass discussed the issue during the Army Commanders’ Conference in April, they claimed.

Armor-piercing bullets or steel core bullets can penetrate the bullet protection provided by a specific degree of jackets, causing problems for personnel conducting missions. The Indian Army has also begun to take preventative steps in response to the threat posed by these projectiles. ‘During the confrontations, the terrorists utilized these bullets, which pierced the jackets in a few cases. We had been using level 3 jackets till now, but we would soon be obtaining level 4 jackets that would shield us from these bullets’, the chief officer of the Chinar Corps, stationed in Srinagar, said ANI.

It was expected that the remaining American weapons would be used by these terrorist groups to commit carnage in India. According to sources, the American soldiers have remaining weapons and equipment worth around USD 7-8 billion, including helicopters, infantry combat vehicles, communication equipment, and other armaments. The Taliban has seized the most of it, although lesser Islamist terrorist organizations have also obtained and are using it. In the past, terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir were caught in possession of American-made M-16 assault weapons and M-4A carbines.