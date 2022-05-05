Indian Embassy in UAE issues advisory

Dubai: The Indian Consulate in Dubai issued an advisory for all Indian in the UAE. The Indian Mission said that flights to India will be operated from other airports in Dubai for next two months.

The northern runway at Dubai International Airport (DXB) will be closed from May 9 to June 22. The runway is closed for upgradation work. More than 1,000 flights per week will be diverted to both Dubai World Central and Sharjah airports.

Earlier, Air India Express informed that for the next two months there will be temporary changes in operation of flights. Some flights to India will be redirected from Dubai Airport to Al Maktoum Dubai (DWC) Airport and Sharjah Airport. It urged all passengers to visit http://blog.airindiaexpress.in for details.