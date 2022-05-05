Indian Railways announces 574 summer special trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Central zone of Indian Railways has decided to operate 574 summer special trains. These trains will be operated from/to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/Lokmanya Tilak Terminus/Panvel/Pune/Nagpur and Sainagar Shirdi to various destinations. The special trains were announced to cater the rush of passengers.

The national transporter urged all passengers to visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App for detailed timings and halts. It said that the ticket bookings for all these summer specials can be done from IRCTC’s official website www.irctc.co.in or by visiting the nearest computerized reservation center.

Here is the full list:

126 summer specials between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Manmad, Nagpur, Malda Town and Rewa

6 summer specials between Dadar and Madgaon

282 summer specials between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Shalimar, Ballia, Gorakhpur, Samastipur and Thivim

18 summer specials between Panvel and Karmali

20 summer specials between Nagpur and Madgaon

100 summer specials between Pune and Karmali, Jaipur, Danapur, Virangana Lakshmibai station and Kanpur Central

20 summer specials between Sainagar Shirdi and Dahar ka Balaji

2 summer specials between Latur and Bidar.