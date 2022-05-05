Indian scientist Kamal Bawa elected to the US National Academy of Sciences

Conservation biologist Dr Kamal Bawa, who is also the president of the Bengaluru-based Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and Environment (ATREE), was elected to the US National Academy of Sciences.

Speaking to the media, Bawa said on Wednesday, ‘The election is the reaffirmation of our important work on the ecology, conservation, and management of tropical forests that are declining all over the world but are critical to humanity’s well-being’.

He went on to say that being elected to the 170-year-old academy is a testament to its members’ important contributions to science. Dr Bawa is also a Royal Society (London) and American Philosophical Society elected fellow.

According to the statement, Dr Bawa gathered a group of scientists from India’s top institutions to develop the National Mission on Biodiversity and Human Wellbeing under the banner of the Biodiversity Collaborative, which has the support of the Indian government’s principal scientific adviser and is currently funded by the Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies.

‘Kamal Bawa’s election underscores the importance of our biodiversity and ATREE’s important work in this crucial area that is important for our future’, professor P Balaram, former director of the Indian Institute of Science, and co-chair of ATREE’s board of trustees said.