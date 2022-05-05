IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad to face Delhi Capitals: Possible playing XI

Mumbai: In cricket, Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Delhi Capitals in Match 50 of Indian Premier Lague 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Sunrisers Hyderabad is currently at the fourth position in the points table with 10 points with five wins in nine games. Delhi Capitals is at the seventh position in the points table with four wins in nine games.

Probable Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan