Israel delivers first consignment of medical aid to India.

New Delhi: Israel sent its first cargo of medical equipment to India on Wednesday, including oxygen concentrators, to assist the nation in combating a deadly second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. A special aeroplane was chartered to transport the shipment to India.

More similar planes, according to the Israeli embassy, will deliver emergency medical help, including thousands of group and individual oxygen generators, respirators, pharmaceuticals, and other medical supplies.

The ‘comprehensive delivery’ of medical equipment to India, according to the embassy, was made possible by cooperation between the Israeli foreign ministry, national security council, health ministry, finance ministry, and Control Center, as well as full coordination with the Indian embassy in Israel.

To rally support for Israel’s help to India, a task team was formed. Several commercial businesses, Israeli enterprises, non-governmental organisations, and Israeli citizens joined together to provide this relief.

India’s help to Israel during the first wave of COVID-19 was also noted by the embassy. Israel is now happy to return this tremendous gift and it is the obligation of Israel to do so. Several countries from across the world are sending medical supplies to India as it fights a deadly second wave of the coronavirus outbreak.

The United States, Russia, France, Germany, Australia, Ireland, Belgium, Romania, Luxembourg, Singapore, Portugal, Sweden, New Zealand, Kuwait, and Mauritius are among the prominent countries that have pledged aid to India. Many nations have already received these supplies.