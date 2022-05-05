Karachi man dressed as clown beautifully sings Abhi mujh mein kahin; Netizens shower love across borders

New Delhi: Music has now boundaries and this is being proven by a man from Karachi, whose video has gone viral on social media. In the video, the man dressed as a clown, is seen performing on the streets of Karachi, when he is spotted by popular Pakistani YouTuber Ahmed Khan, who invites him for a quick chat.

In the course of their conversation, the man, identified as Arif Khan, tells Ahmed Khan that it is his business to make children laugh with his garb and performance. When asked what else he does, the man says he sings. The YouTuber then asks the man if he could sing for the camera and he does, leaving viewers impressed with his talent.

Also read: Chihuahua sings alongside Star Wars theme song; Netizens amused! Watch viral video

The man picked the song Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin from the 2012 Hindi movie Agneepath and performed it beautifully. Following this, he was also asked whether he could perform a Pakistani artist’s song. To this, he said that sings songs by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and chose to go with Zaroori Tha.

The viral video was shared with a quote tweet by Bollywood writer-comic Varun Grover who used the opportunity to praise Arif Khan as well as Amitabh Bhattacharya, who wrote the lyrics for the Ajay-Atul composition, Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin.

Our dear Amitabh Bhattacharya's words echoing beautifully in Karachi. https://t.co/6ORLf1RJU0 — ???? ?? (@varungrover) May 3, 2022

In his tweet, Varun Grover said, ‘Our dear Amitabh Bhattacharya’s words echoing beautifully in Karachi’. The original tweet shared by Varun Grover was posted by a Pakistan-based journalist Ghulam Abbas Shah, on May 3, which termed it as ‘#VideoOfTheDay’.