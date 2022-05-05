Kremlin disputes reports that Putin may declare war on Ukraine on May 9

On Wednesday, the Kremlin shot down reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin was planning to declare war on Ukraine and call a national mobilisation on May 9, the anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in World War II.

So far, Putin has described Russia’s involvement in Ukraine as a ‘special military operation,’ rather than a war. However, some Western politicians and Russia watchers believe he is planning a major announcement for next Monday, with scenarios ranging from an outright declaration of war to a declaration of victory.

When asked about reports that Putin will declare war on Ukraine on May 9, Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Kremlin, said: ‘That isn’t going to happen. It’s a load of foolishness.’

Peskov also stated that people should not believe rumours about a nationwide mobilisation.

‘It’s not true. It’s rubbish,’ Peskov told reporters.

The May 9 Victory Day is one of Russia’s most important national holidays, commemorating the huge Soviet sacrifice made in defeating Nazi Germany during what is known in Russia as the Great Patriotic War.

An estimated 27 million Soviet citizens were slain in the 1941-45 conflict, which devastated the Soviet Union and left practically every Soviet family in despair.

Putin has often used Victory Day speeches to poke fun at the West and highlight the capability of Russia’s post-Soviet military forces.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24 killed thousands of people, displaced millions more, and sparked concerns of the most severe conflict between Russia and the United States since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

Putin claims that the ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine is required because the US was using Ukraine to threaten Russia and Moscow needed to defend itself from persecution of Russian-speaking people.

He portrays the fight as an unavoidable clash with the US, which he accuses of menacing Russia by intervening in its affairs and extending the NATO military alliance.

Ukraine claims to be battling an imperial-style territorial grab and dismisses Putin’s allegations of genocide as rubbish.