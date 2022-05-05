More than 1400 parking spaces converted into paid slots in UAE

Sharjah: Sharjah Municipality informed that it had converted more than 1,400 new parking spaces into paid slots during the first quarter of this year. The civic authority has provided signs indicating that the lots were subject to fees.

The paid parking areas have been fitted with smart payment devices. Drivers can use coins for payment. Parking fees can also be paid via the app or by sending an SMS.

Also Read: Indian Embassy in UAE issues advisory

Hamed Al Qaed, Director of Public Parking Department informed that the total number of paid parking spaces in the Emirate has increased to 55,300 and more than 1,210 smart parking meters have been fitted in various areas.