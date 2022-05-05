Police arrested Raj Thackeray’s party workers for ‘creating tension.’

According to local police officials, 150 Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Party members were arrested in the Nashik district of Maharashtra for causing ‘communal tension.’ The arrests are part of the state police’s ‘Preventive steps’ to ensure law and order in the wake of MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s call for the Hanuman Chalisa to be played over a loudspeaker outside mosques.

‘150 MNS workers have been arrested so far for creating communal tensions in Nashik. Preventive actions are being taken against those involved in such activities. Police have been deployed in all sensitive spots to ensure law and order situation,’ Nashik’s Inspector General of Police, BG Shekhar Patil, stated on Wednesday.

According to the IGP, the removal of illegal loudspeakers is a priority ‘We are taking action as per rules laid down by the law. If there is any loudspeaker in operation without the permission of authorities then action will be taken against them.’