Prashant Kishor calls for 3,000-kilometer padyatra to promote Bihar’s development.

Prashant Kishor, a political strategist, stated on Thursday that he will undertake a ‘padyatra’ to uplift Bihar on October 2. ‘I will start a 3000-km padyatra [rally] from West Champaran Gandhi Ashram on October 2 with the aim to cover most of Bihar,’ Prashant Kishor stated, announcing his ‘Jan Suraj’ (people’s good governance) poll campaign in the state.

Prashant Kishor said in a press conference on Thursday that ‘…We will reach out to people at their offices, knock on their doors to understand them, their issues and expectations.’ Prashant Kishor also stated that, he will not form a political party at this time ‘as is being speculated in a section of the media.’

‘I am going to talk to around 17,000-18,000 people, who are aware of the problems in Bihar, and try to bring them on a single platform. We should be able to complete the process by August-September,’ he said.

‘If they think that a political platform needs to be launched to achieve the desired goals, we will decide on the same then. However, it won’t be Prashant Kishor’s party, it will be the people’s party,’ he said.