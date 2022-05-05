Qatar’s Central bank raises deposit rate

Doha: The Qatar Central Bank has hiked the deposit rate (QCBDR) by 50 basis points. The new interest rate will come into force from today. The new rate will be 1.50%.

The apex bank also raised the bank’s lending rate (QCBLR) by 25 basis points, to 2.75%. It also hiked Repo Rate by 50 basis points, to 1.75%.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price shoots up

The Qatar Central Bank informed that t the decision to raise the interest rate was based on local and international economic data.