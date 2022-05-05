Received weapons via drones to four ‘Khalistani’ terrorists arrested in Haryana’s Karnal.

In Karnal, Haryana, four suspected Khalisthani terrorists were arrested. According to security personnel, Drones delivered a weapon consignment to them. The force suspects were identified as Gurpreet, Amandeep, Parminder, and Bhupinder who belong to Punjab.

A pistol and 21 live cartridges were discovered by the police. ‘The weapons were air-dropped using a drone by Khalistani terrorist Harjinder Singh Rinda from Pakistan in Ferozepur district,’ an officer said.

Rinda had used an app to send the package, along with a location in Adilabad. In the past, the accused received arms and ammunition in Ferozepur. A case has been filed with the Karnal Police Department, and an investigation has been ordered.