‘Since 73 years, this train in India has been offering ‘free rides’ to passengers’: Read on…

Sneaking on a train and travelling without a ticket is an infraction in India that can result in a fine and, in certain cases, imprisonment. However, there is one such train in the country where you may travel without paying a dime. It may sound too good to be true, but passengers on the Bhakra Railway Train have been enjoying free trips for the past 73 years.

The special railway operates along the borders of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, and travellers commonly utilise it to go between Nangal and Bhakar. However, travellers do not need to bother about purchasing a ticket because it is absolutely free. The Bhakar-Nangal railway service began in 1948. The necessity for the special railway was realised during the construction of the Bhakar Nangal dam. There was no way to go between Nangal and Bhakar at the time. As a result, it was decided to build a railway track along the route to simplify the transit of heavy machinery as well as personnel.

The train was initially powered by steam engines, but they were eventually replaced by three modern engines imported from America in 1953. Despite the fact that five variants of the engine have since been released by The Indian Railway, the unique train continues to run with its 60-year-old engines. The coaches are each one-of-a-kind and were handcrafted in Karachi. In addition, the chairs are composed of colonial-era wooden benches.

The Shiwalik Hills are traversed by the historic Bhakar-Nangal railroad over a 13-kilometre radius. It arrives at the Nehla station before continuing on to the Nangal Dam in Punjab. According to reports, the train burns 18 to 20 litres of fuel every hour, but the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has opted to retain it free of charge. The railway track runs beside the water of the Nangal Dam, and everyday commuters, BBMB personnel, school students, and visitors continue to travel for free.

Due to financial constraints, the BBMB considered terminating the free ride. However, it was eventually realised that the train was much more than just a source of cash. It was noticed that the Bhakar-Nangal railway represented legacy and tradition, and it was reinstated as a free service.